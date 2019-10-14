Iran's SABTI oil tanker to arrive in Bandar Abbas within 9 days

Speaking to IRNA, Rastad said through timely measures taken by sailors on board the accident was controlled.

He added that the Iranian oil tanker continues its path toward Bandar Abbas with stable conditions and it is predicted to arrive there within nine days.

According to Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, the tanker is now in Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and then it will head for Banda Abbas through Indian Ocean.

He noted that the tanker is carrying 140,000 tons crude oil and the consignment had no damage.

Rastad noted that it was a missile attack.

The oil tanker which belongs to the company sustained damage when it was hit by missiles 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah earlier on Friday.

Oil spill from the oil tanker in the Red Sea was stopped.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned targeting the Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea, saying that the vessel is currently in stable condition.

He added that over the past months, some destructive moves against the Iranian tankers have been carried out and relative investigations to identify those masterminding the move are underway.

Mousavi also said that those behind the attack should be responsible for their dangerous adventurism.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish