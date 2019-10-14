AEOI: Modernization of Khondab reactor a positive message to world

Speaking in a meeting with UK ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire and Chinese expert delegation from China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA), Kamalvandi said preserving JCPOA relies on implementing positive steps by the remaining signatories.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the current status of the JCPOA, he said despite the fact that Iran has remained committed to all its pledges, the country had to reduce its commitments due to the fact that its interests were not fulfilled.

Kamalvandi reassured that the activities of this project is 100% peaceful, supported by JCPOA and UNSC resolution 2231 indicating that they are exempted from any sanctions.

He went on to say that US maximum pressure against Iran will not work and Iran will certainly pass this difficult situation.

Meanwhile, Macaire said holding such meetings indicates progress in negotiations.

Not only the remaining signatories of the nuclear accord but most of the countries in the world call for preserving this valuable agreement, he added.

He said US withdrawal from the nuclear deal was not constructive but the European states try to save the deal.

Referring to Iran's step to reduce its commitments, UK diplomat urged all sides to try to preserve the deal.

Meanwhile, head of Chinese delegation said China is committed to the JCPOA, adding that US withdrawal was the main cause of current problems.

The trilateral technical talks between the Iranian, Chinese and UK delegations will be continued for two days.

9376**1430

