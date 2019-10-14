US official: Turkey's operation good example of disbanding NATO

Speaking to IRNA, Bolger said about the attack that "It accomplishes nothing and causes massive, irreparable harm."

"This situation is a prime example of the futility and absurdity of war," she added.

"She reiterated: "We have a conflict where both sides are using US weapons."

Formerly a military officer, she went on to say: "Turkey, a member of NATO, is acting independently, which is a good example of why NATO should be disbanded."

"I have no clue as to Trump's motivation or seriousness," she said adding, "He is a despicable person who has brought shame to the United States."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a message on Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Turkish Government to respect Adana Accord with Syria which is effective to remove Turkey's security concerns.

"The Adana Agreement between Turkey and Syria—still valid—can be the better path to achieve security," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "#Iran can help bring together the Syrian Kurds, the Syrian Govt, and Turkey so that the Syrian Army together with Turkey can guard the border."

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also in a statement expressed concern about the Turkish military attacks on Syria.

