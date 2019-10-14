British experts in Tehran to help modernize Arak Reactor: UK Embassy

The statement read, "A team of British nuclear experts led by UK Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Robin Grimes arrived in Tehran today to take forward the next stages of the modernisation of the Arak reactor, alongside a team of Chinese experts."

It added, "The experts will hold talks with the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran on international technical assistance to the reactor construction."

"This visit forms part of our commitment to ensuring that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) provides benefits for both Iran and the wider international community. That is why we are upholding our obligations to cooperate with Iran to modernise the Arak reactor, helping Iran to develop a modern and up to date civil nuclear programme."

"Our work with Iran on the Arak project has made important progress in the past year. We look forward to future meetings to support the project going forward."

The trip takes place while Iran has limited its commitments to the nuclear deal in three phases due to US withdrawal from the deal and Europe's inability to honor its commitments to the JCPOA.

In the first and second steps, Iran crossed the enrichment of uranium limit of 3.6% and then increased the amount of enriched uranium envisaged by the nuclear deal.

In the third phase, Iran put aside all commitments in the field of research and development stipulated in the JCPOA in order to witness the expansion of research and developments in all kinds of new centrifuges and everything Iran deemed necessary for enrichment.

Iran has always emphasized that these steps can be reversed provided that the European side meet Iran's demands, in particular, the guarantee of oil sales and repatriate its oil revenues, according to the foreign minister.

