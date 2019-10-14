Bombing plots along Arabeen pilgrimage route foiled: Minister

The Minister said that 50 guns were also seized from terrorists who sought to sabotage the ceremony.

He added that Iranian military has disarmed the hostile terrorists and the enemies of the Islamic Establishment from any kind of terror operations.

Arbaeen, an Arabic word meaning the 40th, is a mourning ceremony held 40 days after Imam Hussein (AS), Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, and his 72 companions, including 18 of family members and close relatives, were brutally martyred in Karbala on Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar month, by the army of the second Umayyad caliph, Yazid, in AD 680.



The mourning ceremony began and was soon established when Jabir ibn Abdollah Ansari, a close follower of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), then 77, visited the grave of Imam Hussein (AS0 as the Imam's first pilgrim, 40 days after Ashura.

