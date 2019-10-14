Iran MPs slam Turkey military attack on Syria

In a world where the so-called advocates of brotherhood, justice and supporting the oppressed people have kept silent toward the heinous transgress on Human Rights of the Kurdish people by the Turkish authorities will remain in the history, the statement reads.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani also cancelled his trip to Turkey in protest at the Turkish Government's aggression on Syria, it added.

Iranian MPs will support oppressed Syrian Kurdish population, and expect the Iranian government which is the supporter of oppressed people to declare its support.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a message on Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects Turkish Government to respect Adana Accord with Syria which is effective to remove Turkey's security concerns.

"The Adana Agreement between Turkey and Syria—still valid—can be the better path to achieve security," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "#Iran can help bring together the Syrian Kurds, the Syrian Govt, and Turkey so that the Syrian Army together with Turkey can guard the border."

Meanwhile, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement expressed concern about the Turkish military attacks on Syria.

Expressing Iran's Foreign Ministry's concern about Turkey's military operation inside the Syrian territory, the statement said that given the humanitarian situation and the dangers the civilians are exposed to by the Turkish offensive, Iran sought an immediate end to the military attacks and pullout of Turkish military forces from the Syrian territory.

It further said that Iran, as stated before, understands the security concerns of Ankara, but it believes military action will fail to help remove the concerns of the Turkish Government, but, may inflict civilian casualties which brings responsibility for the Ankara Government.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish