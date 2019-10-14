Visit Hormuz Island: Mystery of Persian Gulf

Somewhere in the bottom of the map near Qeshm island, Hormuz Island, the first thing that catches your eyes from the boat is the redness of the soil and this is where the red and blue of the sea merge, Hormuz is an ancient island and according to records, the island dates back 3 million years.

Located in the Persian Gulf, Hormuz is the island of colorful beaches and many people refer to it as the Rainbow Island. The island is a center of geological studies.

Hormuz Island is known for its red soil though it is not its only attraction. Stepping on silver, golden, and white sand of the shore, you can see the red and orange mountains and the unforgettable sunset. Hormuz Island is located in a part of the Persian Gulf where the depth of the sea is low enough for the giant tankers to leave the gulf easily.

As a result, this island has been geographically important to the sailors through time. If you look at this island from above or on a map, you will notice that it looks like a shell. A beautiful road is constructed around the island that makes riding a bike and walking possible.

The soil color around you keeps changing as you walk or ride and you can visit a unique red edible soil and other 70 colorful minerals in Hormuz Island. Wonderful views, untouched nature, and various attractions all in Hormuz Island are the magnificent features of this beautiful island. Winters in Hormuz Island are pleasantly mild. You can enjoy many entertainments, lifestyles, traditions, clothing, and local dishes of the south of Iran when in Hormuz Island.

The people of Hormuz have their own special way of cooking. They take the fresh fish of their waters, such as sardines, kilka and another kind called ‘momagh’, clean them and marinate them in the peel of sour oranges and this particular sauce in a large container and leave it in the sun for two days. Then its cooked to become a delicious meal called ‘suragh’.

Its appetizing taste and color is very popular among tourists from both Iran and abroad. Very few visitors to this island leave without having tasted the dish.

The same red soil is also used in baking the local bread called ‘tomshi’. The same bread is cooked in neighboring islands with cheese or dabbled with eggs; but Hormuz has its own special recipe made with ‘suragh’ which is rather popular.

Guelak and suragh are also known in other parts of Hormuzgan Province and are used in foods such as ‘kalleh jush’ made with walnuts and whey, lentil rice, and small shrimps and other seafood.

The wide ranging colors of the soil include white, yellow, red, green, orange, beige, brown, light turquoise, and even gold.

From a geology perspective, the island is one of the most important salt domes of the world; due to these features, it is given the name lithology lab.

The agile artists of the island also produce hand arts such as colorful paintings made with their valuable soil, also very popular among tourists.

Nevertheless, the exploitation of the island’s soil has created environmental concerns for some years now, which is why the Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to protect and stop its use.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish