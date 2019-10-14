Iranian wins Grammy Award for first time

Saeedi won the Grammy Award for Best New Age Album at the 61st edition of the awards, The 61st Grammy Awards ceremony was held on 10 February 2019 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

A Grammy Award or Grammy, is an award presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry, the trophy depicts a gilded gramophone.

The annual presentation ceremony features performances by prominent artists and the presentation of those awards that have a more popular interest. The Grammy Awards are the second of the Big Three major music awards held annually and it is considered one of the four major annual US entertainment awards along with the Academy Awards (film), the Emmy Awards (television), and the Tony Awards (theater).

The first Grammy Awards ceremony was held on May 4, 1959, to honor and respect the musical accomplishments by performers for the year 1958. Following the 2011 ceremony, the Academy overhauled many Grammy Award categories for 2012.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards, honoring the best achievements from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018, were held on February 10, 2019, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The first album of the “Opium Moon” ensemble has won the Grammy Award for Best New Age Album at the 61st edition of the awards.

Iranian composer, musician and santur player, Hamid Saeedi, is a member of the Opium Moon. Other members of the group include Lili Hydn (violinist and vocalist), M B Gordi (percussion), and Itai Disraeli (fretless bass).

Works by Opium Moon are instrumental improvisations and songs created with Iranian classical music with an Eastern spirit.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish