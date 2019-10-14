Intelligence Minister visits Shalamcheh border

During his visit, Alavi reviewed the process of commuting Arbaeen pilgrims from Shalamcheh to Najaf and Karbala.

He is also supposed to coordinate Mawkeb (makeshift tents to provide the pilgrims with emergency services).

Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious processions. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Every year millions of Iranian Shia Muslims and Muslims from other countries travel to the holy cities of Iraq to pay pilgrimage to holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). This year Arbaeen falls on October 19.

