Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 14

Tehran, Oct 14, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Pakistani PM in Tehran holds constructive talks

- Resistance and Patience bear fruit in Yemen

- Leader urges IRGC to prepare against enemy

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: Termination of Yemen war will have positive effects for region

- Official confirms discovery of major gas field in southern Iran

- Parliament speaker in Serbia to attend IPU meeting

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. hostility has increased IRGC’s dignity

- ‘Int’l apathy to Palestinian sufferings encourages Zionist aggression’

- Iran lose to Japan 3-1 at FIVB World Cup

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Ending war in Yemen will have positive effects on region: Ayatollah Khamenei

- Alireza Shojanuri to play title role in “Salman Farsi” 

- Esteghlal, Gary Hooper fail to reach agreement

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Newly discovered field holds 538 billion cubic meters of gas

- Upturn in business environment

- Iran accounts for quarter of all exports to Iraq

