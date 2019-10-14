Sudan hails Iran's advances in universal healthcare

“Iran has made great advances in providing universal healthcare for its people. All the countries that take part in the regional WHO event are all good in some medical aspects,” said Sundan’s Health Minister Akram Oltum in Tehran on Sunday.

He made the remark in a meeting with Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki in Tehran.

Oltum is in Iran to take part in the 6th Session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO).

