Iran is ready to share pharmaceutical expertise with Libya

“We try to benefit from Iran’s knowledge in providing primary medical assistance such as pharmaceuticals. We are seeking to establish our own pharma industry as well,” said Libya’s Health Minister Ahmad Bin Omar in a meeting with Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki in Tehran on Sunday.

Namaki, for his part, stressed that his country is prepared to establish pharma company in Libya and share its expertise and knowledge with the African country in this regard.

He stressed that Iran has taken leaps in improving its health system, such as eliminating deaths in some diseases.

The Iranian minister stressed that 97% of the country’s medicine is produced inside Iran.

The Libyan official is in Iran to take part in 6the Session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO).

