WHO calls on world to copy Iran's advances in universal healthcare

“Iran’s political commitment in providing universal healthcare is appreciated and many other countries need to copy Iran in providing universal healthcare and first assistance,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of World Health Organization (WHO), on Sunday in Tehran.

He made the remark in a meeting with Iranian Health Minister Said Namaki in Tehran ahead of the 66th Session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO).

Ghebreyesus mentioned that the regional meeting will provide a good situation for participating countries to learn from each other’s moves in providing healthcare and other medical assistance.

The Iranian minister expressed hope that the world countries can learn from Iran’s advances.

