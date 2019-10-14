Iran, Qatar take good steps to develop trade ties: Parl. speaker

“Good steps have been taken by Iran and Qatar to develop their ties and the two countries should do more to faster develop their commercial relations,” Larijani said in a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Mahmud in Belgrade on Sunday.

The meeting took place in the Serbian capital that is hosting the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The Qatari official noted that Saudi’s siege on his country was “unfair move that shouldn’t have taken place”.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies severed diplomatic ties with Qatar in 2017 and laid siege on the country.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish