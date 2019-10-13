Leader: Legitimate end for Yemen war to positively affect region

The Ayatollah made the remaks here on Sunday when he received Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entourage.

According the official website of the Supreme Leader's office, www.Khamenei.ir, Ayatollah Khamenei also noted that "The Islamic Republic of Iran has proposed a four-article plan for finishing the war on Yemen since a long time ago. The end of this war can have positive effects on the region."

"Iran sees Pakistan as a neighboring brother. With this unprecedented opportunity, the relations of the two countries should be better than what they currently are. Security of the borders should be enhanced and suspended projects like the gas pipeline should be completed."

The Supreme Leader further stressed that "the Islamic Republic of Iran has never been the initiator of any war, but if any country begins a war against Iran, it will undoubtedly regret it."

Imran Khan arrived in Tehran on Sunday to discuss issues of mutual interest with Iranian officials.

International and regional issues, most recent developments of the region and bilateral relations are the most important issues to be discussed during his one-day trip to Tehran.

He had earlier held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said in a statement that the trip is a part of Pakistan's innovation to promote peace and security in the region.

During his joint press conference here in Tehran, Imran Khan referred to his trip to New York and said US President Donald Trump had asked him to facilitate a dialogue between Iran and the US.

Stressing deep and long-standing relations between Iran and Pakistan, he said Pakistan has never forgotten Iran's aid in 1965.

Khan also appreciated the Iranian government for its support for the Kashmir people and its position with regard to this humanitarian disaster.

1424

