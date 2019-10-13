Lebanon eager to develop ties with Iran in health

On cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of health, Jamil Jabak said on Sunday that he already knew about the Iranian health system. Iran has very good capabilities and produces almost all the facilities it needs in the medical field.

Lebanon's health minister noted the potential for increased mutual cooperation with Iran, and said that "we are also interested in the development of Biosimilar drugs with the cooperation of Iran in Lebanon".

He said the cruel sanctions on Iran have prevented some countries from attending the 66th meeting of the World Health Organization's Eastern Mediterranean Health ministers summit. The Summit is a very important event and the participating countries can share their health information, and the discussions at the summit can help us identify and treat infectious and non-communicable diseases.

The Lebanese Minister of Health has arrived in Tehran to attend the 66th meeting of the World Health Organization's Eastern Mediterranean Health Ministers summit.

The summit will be held for three days at the Parsian Azadi Hotel in Tehran, with the participation of ministers and representatives of the 21 countries in the region from October 14-16.

