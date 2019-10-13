Germany keen on joint filmmaking with Iran

Christian Brauer, head of the Bavarian office in Berlin and director of York Cinema in Berlin, who traveled to Tehran for the International Day of Art and Experience, attended the Bureau of Festivals and International Cooperation and met with Rouhullah Hosseini, Director General of the Bureau.

Christine Brauer, director of the Eastern Cinema Program in Dresden who manages a series of art cinemas with more than 20 cinemas and 50 curtains in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich and Dresden, delivered a report on the state of cinema Art and Experience in Germany and the scope and importance of this kind of cinema in Germany, and stated that in Germany, art and experience movies are not necessarily separate from commercial films and many films that succeed in art and experience cinemas in the area of ​​trade and sales are also welcomed.

He added that his trip to Iran has given him a deeper understanding of the culture of this ancient country and the capabilities of Iranian cinema. Although it is short and he travels to Iran for the first time, he is very excited and interested in this country.

Christine Brauer also emphasized the importance of such journeys in developing effective cinematic relations and expressed hope that in the near future, the two sides would achieve clearer horizons for collaborative cinematic production, screening, and distribution.

During the meeting, Rouhollah Hosseini also outlined the prospects of Iranian cinema and the programs of the Cinema Organization, as well as the importance of Art and Experience cinema in the field of Iranian cinema and the sharing of Iranian and European art cinema, emphasizing the need for further cooperation, especially in the field of co-production.

Although Iranian art films are very much interested in German film festivals, Iranian cinema is trying to gain more market share in the visual arts through expanding partnerships, the official noted.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish