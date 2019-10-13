Japan defeated Iran's volleyball team in FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup

During the first, third and fourth sets, Iran was defeated by Japan.

Iranian players just defeated the Japanese squad in the second set.

The 14th FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup will be underway in Japanese cities Fukuoka, Nagano, and Hiroshima until October 15.

Except for the first two rounds which were held in Poland and Eastern Germany, FIVB Volleyball World Cup is permanently hosted by Japan

Iran has so far attended the World Cup three times.

