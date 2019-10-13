Oct 13, 2019, 6:31 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83515946
0 Persons

Tags

Japan defeated Iran's volleyball team in FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup

Japan defeated Iran's volleyball team in FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup

Tehran, Oct 13, IRNA – Iranian national volleyball team was overpowered by Japan in the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup which is now underway in Japan.

During the first, third and fourth sets, Iran was defeated by Japan.

Iranian players just defeated the Japanese squad in the second set.

The 14th FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup will be underway in Japanese cities Fukuoka, Nagano, and Hiroshima until October 15.

Except for the first two rounds which were held in Poland and Eastern Germany, FIVB Volleyball World Cup is permanently hosted by Japan

Iran has so far attended the World Cup three times.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 8 =