Omani health minster arrives in Tehran

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

Iran enjoys numerous health professionals, the Omani minister said adding a number of groups have been sent to Iran for training in heart transplantation.

He went to say that the countries' cooperation has been regarded as a role model in the region.

Referring to the simultaneous success of both sides in receiving the certificate of measles, he added that the countries could cooperate in other fields such as malaria and tuberculosis.

The 66th Session of WHO’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean is scheduled to take place in the attendance of 21 countries' high-level representatives in Tehran during October 14-17.

7129**1430

Follow us on twitter @IrnaEnglish