The cinematic work that is also entitled 'Zero to Podium' narrates the life of three Iranian sisters named Shahrbanu, Soheila and Elaheh Mansourian.

The sisters who are the members of Wushu national team are from a small town of Semirom in Isfahan Province.

The 37th edition of Milano International FICTS Fest is scheduled to take place in Milan of Italy during October 25-30.

