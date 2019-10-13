Iranian Majlis speaker to attend IPU Assembly in Belgrade

A number of Iranian parliamentarians are accompanying Larijani to the IPU meeting.

In addition to delivering speech at the IPU Assembly, Larijani is also scheduled to hold talks with his counterparts on developing cooperation.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy and William Randal Cremer. It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments promoting democratic governance, institutions and values and working with parliaments and parliamentarians to articulate and respond to the needs and aspirations of the people.

