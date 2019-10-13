Iranian Leader says IRGC becomes more dignified through US hostile move

The Supreme Leader made the remarks at the graduation ceremony of military cadets at Imam Hossein University, northeast Tehran.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces pointed out that today, the IRGC is dignified both inside and outside the country, thanks be to God. The enemies have contributed to creating this dignity. With violent, aggressive and hostile behavior, the Americans increased the dignity of the IRGC.

He went on to say that the enemies of God show hostility to God’s servants, and this hostility makes God’s servants more reputable and estimable.

A permanent lesson before the eyes of the IRGC is the Quranic verse: “Mobilize your (defensive) force as much as you can to frighten the enemies of God and your own enemies,” the Supreme Leader emphasized.

Investigate to find out what you need in all military and intelligence arenas. During the tyrannical Pahlavi regime, we were dependent, backward and unknowledgeable in terms of military equipment, he underscored.

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated that the military equipment of the IRGC must be advanced and up-to-date; you should invent and manufacture them yourselves.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Supreme Leader said that "the importance of Arbaeen since its beginning was as much as today. The first Arbaeen was the powerful media of Ashura. Those forty days were the days when the logic of Truth reigned among the dark world of Bani-Umayyahs and Bani-Sofyans. Ahlulbait shaped an upheaval in a forty-day movement."

Today, too, Arbaeen walk is an eloquent voice and an unprecedented media in the complex and propagandized world. It is unprecedented in the world to see a huge crowd move towards that source [Imam Hossein's Shrine], he further noted.

The Ayatollah added that "you rightly said that Hussein (a.s.) brings us together; This movement should increasingly expand and deepen."

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish