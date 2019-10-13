Rouhani: Iran to have proper response to any goodwill

President Rouhani made the remarks in presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who arrived in the Iranian capital this morning.

The president described his talks with the Pakistani premier as promising.

President Rouhani further hailed Imran Khan's regional stance which stresses the need to stop the Yemen war and achieve immediate ceasefire in that country in order to ensure regional security.

Such stance can be a good point to start, the president commented on the Pakistani premier's remarks.

Both Tehran and Islamabad believe that the regional problems can be solved only through diplomatic ways and also negotiations among the countries.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish