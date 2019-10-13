PM Imran’s Tehran visit a precursor to peace in Persian Gulf: Advisor

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet said that seeking Pakistan’s role to end tensions in the region is a demonstration of trust the leadership of Muslim Ummah has in the capabilities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said Imran Khan is introducing a new, determined, confident, dignified and bright face of Pakistan to the new millennium.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived for an official visit to Iran on Sunday as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region.

Pakistani ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in its twitter account also said: Pakistan attaches high importance to bilateral ties with Iran, Pakistan is willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and senior officials are accompanying the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to New York earlier had stated that both the United States and Saudi Arabia asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

