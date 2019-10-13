Comdr reassures full security at borders for Arbaeen rituals

Speaking to reporters at Mehran border, Rezaei said none of the four borders is blocked but in some occasions due to the limitations in services across the border, the Iraqi side has to temporarily stop pilgrims.

He added that Arbaeen rituals have turned out to be a solid wall against conspiracies of the US-Arab-Takfiri triangle.

Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious processions. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Every year millions of Iranian Shia Muslims and Muslims from other countries travel to the holy cities of Iraq to pay pilgrimage to holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). This year Arbaeen falls on October 19.

