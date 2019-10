Today, the IRGC enjoys great esteem in and out of the country, the Leader said while addressing graduation ceremony of military cadets at the Imam Hussain University, northeast Tehran, on Sunday.

Enemies show hostility against God's men, and this makes the God's men be more beloved, the Leader noted.

At his remarks, the Supreme Leader urged the IRGC to design and build state-of-the-art military equipments.

(updating)

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish