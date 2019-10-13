Pakistan PM mediation effort a welcomed development: MP

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi said that Prime Minister since assuming office has been stressing for peace in the region.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan left for an official visit to Iran on Sunday as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region, an official statement said.

It said during the visit, the Prime Minister will have meetings with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to New York earlier had stated that both the United States and Saudi Arabia asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi expressing his views said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a sincere leader who genuinely wants to resolve differences between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He said that premier in his speech at the UN had stressed upon the need for peace in the region. The lawmaker added Pakistan has always expressed desires to play a role in resolution of the Middle East crisis.

The parliamentarian added that all countries of the region have confidence in PM Imran’s mediation efforts which should not go into the waste. “We have also proved our neutrality in Yemen war,” said the Senator.

Sajjad Hussain Turi went on to say that even the US wants to resolve issues with Iran because Islamic Republic is a major Muslim country and cannot be ignored in international politics.

“We have strong ties with both Iran and Saudi Arabia thus in a strong position to play a positive role,” he said.

The Senator said that war is not a solution of any issue and the matters are only solved through dialogue and peaceful means.

He added that success of Muslim Ummah lies in its unity and we should not hesitate to play a role in this regards. “I think PM Imran is taking the visit on a right time,” he viewed.

The lawmaker noted that Iran is responsible state and has never adopted an aggressive policy towards any Muslim state. “We should remain optimistic about PM Imran mediation attempt,” he said.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal while responding to a question of IRNA at his weekly news briefing said, peace and stability in the region is our desire and we will do our best to defuse tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

