Larijani departs for Belgrade to attend IPU Assembly

Tehran, Oct 13, IRNA – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani left Tehran for Belgrade on Sunday to attend the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly.

A number of Iranian members of parliament are accompanying Larijani to the IPU meeting.

In addition to delivering speech to the IPU Assembly, Larijani is also scheduled to hold talks with his counterparts.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy and William Randal Cremer. It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments promoting democratic governance, institutions and values and working with parliaments and parliamentarians to articulate and respond to the needs and aspirations of the people.

