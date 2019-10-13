Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 13

** IRAN NEWS
- Attacks on Iran vessels will not go unanswered
- Probe into oil tanker blasts begins
- Tehran open to discuss anything with Riyadh
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran vows response to attack on tanker in Red Sea
- Iran boosting maritime transport despite US sanctions: Official
- Iran hails mediators’ efforts to mend Tehran-Riyadh ties
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran vows to retaliate attack on oil tanker
- U.S. benefiting from Saudi 'profligacy' by selling arms
- Iran beat Ukraine in ANOC World Beach Games
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Evil acts in international waterways won’t go unanswered
- Kayhan Kalhor cancels Istanbul concert in protest at Turkey’s assault on Kurds in Syria
- Iran U23 football team to play Australia
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Stocks roar back to life
- 18% industrial, mining growth
- NEET numbers decline
