Oct 13, 2019, 8:24 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83514593
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 13

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 13

Tehran, Oct 13, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Attacks on Iran vessels will not go unanswered

- Probe into oil tanker blasts begins

- Tehran open to discuss anything with Riyadh

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran vows response to attack on tanker in Red Sea

- Iran boosting maritime transport despite US sanctions: Official

- Iran hails mediators’ efforts to mend Tehran-Riyadh ties

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran vows to retaliate attack on oil tanker

- U.S. benefiting from Saudi 'profligacy' by selling arms

- Iran beat Ukraine in ANOC World Beach Games

** TEHRAN TIMES

-  Evil acts in international waterways won’t go unanswered

- Kayhan Kalhor cancels Istanbul concert in protest at Turkey’s assault on Kurds in Syria

- Iran U23 football team to play Australia

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Stocks roar back to life

- 18% industrial, mining growth

- NEET numbers decline

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 11 =