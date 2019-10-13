Khuzestan, Basra provinces coordinate pilgrims affairs

During the meeting on Saturday, the Iraqi governor of Basra thanked his Iranian counterpart as well as Iranian border guards and armed forces who provide services to the pilgrims.

The Iraqi official said more than 500,000 pilgrims have crossed into Iraq through Shalamcheh and that the number is expected to top one-million by the day of Arbaeen next Saturday.

As'ad al- Eidani said that most of the services provided to the pilgrims in Iraq are done by volunteer forces and the government will offer help wherever needed.

The governor of Khuzestan province, for his part, said that the number of pilgrims has been on the rise during the past three days, but Iraqi officials have done their best to facilitate transportation for the pilgrims.

Gholamreza Shariati noted that Iranian officials will take the necessary measures to guarantee the safe return of the pilgrims to Iran.

Every year, millions of Muslims trek to the Iraqi holy city of Karbala to mark Arbaeen as token of solidarity with Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household to pay tribute to Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Household and his 72 companions martyred in an unequal battle in Karbala.

