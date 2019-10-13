Nearly half a million foreign kids study in Iran

Some 500,000 foreign kids are studying in the Iranian educational system for free “without any problems”, said Deputy Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Issues Mahmoud Abbasi in the Iranian city of Yazd on Saturday.

He mentioned that Iran “feels proud” for accommodating foreigners and providing educational facilities to them.

“Paving the way for students especially foreign kids has been one of the key elements of the Islamic Establishment,” he mentioned.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish