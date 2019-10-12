Oct 12, 2019, 11:57 PM
Iran, Armenia to cooperate to revive Caucasian leopard

Tehran, Oct 12, IRNA - Deputy Head of Iranian Environmental Protection Organization and the First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Armenia in a meeting emphasized mutual cooperation on conservation, management and restoration of Caucasian Leopard species.

During a visit to Armenia, Kioumarth Kalantari met with the First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment and said that during a visit to the country and a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Environment, important issues, such as the tightening of the boundaries of conservation areas, cross-border cooperation, conservation of common animal species such as the Caucasian Leopard and the Armenian Sheep, environmental pollution of the Aras River and the continuation of bilateral cooperation were discussed.

It was also decided to hold a joint working group meeting in Tabriz in November to monitor the environmental pollution of the Aras River.

The Caucasian Leopard is the largest subspecies of leopards in the range of countries such as Iran, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Georgia, which unfortunately has declined sharply in all of these areas due to overhunting and habitat destruction.

