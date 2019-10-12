Iranian short film wins prize in S Korea

Linda Kiyani, Ali Reza Sanifar, Salar Khamseh, and Sanaz Mesbah are the actors of the film.

Film Festival for Women's Rights (FIWOM), sponsored by Korea Women's Hot Line, started in 2006 to show the reality and gravity of violence against women happening every day and to spread support for the survival and healing of the victims, the official website of the festival reported.

Earlier, the short film had won Award for best short film in the 16th Golden Apricot International Armenian Film Festival, Best Film Award in the international section of the Sixth Dublin Feminist Film Festival and Best Film Award in the 13th annual "I Will Tell International British Film Festival".

The work had also grabbed Jury Award of the 18th International Festival of Women Films Topaz and the best short film prize at the 22nd Religion Today Film Festival in Italy.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish