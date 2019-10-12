Iran's 'The Skier' to go on screen at SIFF

The movie narrates the story of a mountain goat that has been taken shelter in a village and is to be sacrificed on the occasion of a local tradition.

Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF) was launched in 2013.

The festival is dedicated to enhance the media literacy of children and youth, foster children’s & youth’s creativity and showcase the very best in filmmaking for, by and about children and young people, the official website of the festival reported.

The 7th edition of the festival is scheduled to take place in Sharjah during October 13-18.

