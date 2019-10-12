US politician terms Trump as most impeachable president in US history

Arn Menconi in an interview with IRNA elaborated on the possible viewpoints of the US Congress on Trump's impeachment.

He pointed out that Trump has done more wrong than Richard Nixon, the 37th US president (1969-74); he hopefully will be impeached by the House by Thanksgiving (the third week of November).

The American activist went on to say that "I have called for Trump's impeachment since he took the office."

Privately the US senators are saying that they would like to see him go, he said, adding, "If senators feel they are going to lose their jobs, they will vote to impeach him."

He underscored that people are rising up; more and more people are changing their minds [regarding Trump's impeachment] and polls are showing that.

Menconi, a former democratic candidate for the US Congress from Colorado, stated that anyone who follows American politics closely and looks at the Constitution could say there are many reasons for impeaching the existing President.

