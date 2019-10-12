Oct 12, 2019, 6:52 PM
Counter-terrorism cooperation to continue until its full annihilation: Velayati

Tehran, Oct 12, IRNA – Advisor to the Supreme Leader on foreign affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said on Saturday cooperation for fighting terrorism and extremism should continue until their full annihilation.

In a meeting with the Syrian Ambassador to Iran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud, he further noted that the principled policy of Iran is supporting the Syrian nation and government and defending the country's righteous stance.  

Stressing the need for preserving Syrian territorial integrity, he said that all the Syrian people irrespective of their ethnic group will defend their country which is more powerful than any time to thwart threats.

Syrian ambassador, for his part, presented a report on regional developments, saying that Turkey's offensive on Syria runs counter to the international regulations.

