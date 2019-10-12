Counter-terrorism cooperation to continue until its full annihilation: Velayati

In a meeting with the Syrian Ambassador to Iran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud, he further noted that the principled policy of Iran is supporting the Syrian nation and government and defending the country's righteous stance.

Stressing the need for preserving Syrian territorial integrity, he said that all the Syrian people irrespective of their ethnic group will defend their country which is more powerful than any time to thwart threats.

Syrian ambassador, for his part, presented a report on regional developments, saying that Turkey's offensive on Syria runs counter to the international regulations.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish