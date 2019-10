The Iranian player was defeated against his British rival in youth singles of the final game and stood in the second place.

Earlier, Iran’s Girls Pair comprising Fatemeh Karimi and Fatemeh Safi received a bronze medal at the event.

Iran's team ranked in the 6th place at WDF World Cup 2019 in Cluj-Napoca of Romania.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish