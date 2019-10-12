Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 12

** IRAN NEWS
- Government performance and record defendable
- Where on the JCPOA does Europe stand?
- Iran calls attack on its oil tanker dangerous adventure
** IRAN DAILY
- Explosions hit Iranian oil tanker off Saudi coast
- Tehran, Beijing discuss expansion of customs, trade ties
- Pakistani PM to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia to ‘ease tensions’
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Turkish invasion threatens Syria’s recovery
- ‘Yemen to become world's poorest country if war continues’
- Iran smash Cambodia 14-0 at World Cup Qualifier
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Dangerous adventure against Iranian tanker
- Children’s hopes under spotlight at UNICEF photo contest
- Iran too strong for Cambodia at World Cup qualifier
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- 400,000 new investors in stock market
- Investigation underway into oil tanker attack
- Tax should replace oil revenues
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment