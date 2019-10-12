Oct 12, 2019, 8:24 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 12

Tehran, Oct 12, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Government performance and record defendable

- Where on the JCPOA does Europe stand?

- Iran calls attack on its oil tanker dangerous adventure

** IRAN DAILY

- Explosions hit Iranian oil tanker off Saudi coast

- Tehran, Beijing discuss expansion of customs, trade ties

- Pakistani PM to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia to ‘ease tensions’

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Turkish invasion threatens Syria’s recovery

- ‘Yemen to become world's poorest country if war continues’

- Iran smash Cambodia 14-0 at World Cup Qualifier

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Dangerous adventure against Iranian tanker

- Children’s hopes under spotlight at UNICEF photo contest 

- Iran too strong for Cambodia at World Cup qualifier

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- 400,000 new investors in stock market

- Investigation underway into oil tanker attack

- Tax should replace oil revenues

