Speaking in inaugural ceremony of copper concentrate factory in Ahar, Rahmani said that Iran has experienced 6.5% growth in steel, 9.1% rise in steel products, over 6% growth in cement and 13% rise in glass production compared with the same period last year.

He said that enemy was aimed at waging economic war and pressuring production units, adding promotion in the related indices indicates the US failure.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish