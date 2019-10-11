IRGC comdr: Enemies bewildered by Iranians’ resistance, unity

Speaking in a meeting with IRGC staff in Ardebil, Salami described IRGC as a popular body, saying they will stand by Iranian people in every situation.

He added that IRGC will not let enemies enter Iran’s soil and block enemies’ way for designing plots and hostile acts.

Iranian top commander emphasized the fact that enemies had to retreat due to Iranians’ resistance.

Referring to recent victories of the oppressed Yemenis against enemies, Salami said Yemenis have overcome their enemies with their full power.

Earlier on Wednesday, Salami said that IRGC achieved the most advanced and cutting-edge defense technology.

Despite international pressures and economic, political, cultural and scientific sanctions, we are observing great potentials and skills in Iranian elite forces, he added.

IRGC has experienced significant progress in achieving defense capabilities after the World Arrogance imposed cruel sanctions, he noted.

Highlighting IRGC's defense capabilities, Salami said it is now able to unveil new achievements every day.

