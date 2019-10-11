Araghchi calls for boosting regional, int’l coop. on climate change

Speaking in a meeting with members of the presiding board of the 6th international-regional conference on climate change, Araghchi said taking effective measures to this end would be impossible without cooperating with other states.

He said managing issues like dust and extraterritorial waters follows the same rule.

He added that maintaining relations with neighbors will turn disputes into cooperation.

The senior official expressed Iranian Foreign Ministry readiness for establishing all-out cooperation with the current conference and called for increasing public awareness over the consequences of climate change.

Araghchi offered his dissatisfaction over measures which have so far been taken on climate change and its security, economic and social consequences.

He went on to say that the conference should mainly focus on the importance of fighting drought, managing water resources and boosting tolerance of people and officials.

During the conference which was held with the attendance of Iranian officials, a report of the latest measures for holding the event was presented.

