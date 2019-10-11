Oct 11, 2019, 11:29 AM
Caspian Sea littoral states sign MoU on military cooperation

Moscow, Oct 11, IRNA – Five Caspian Sea littoral states including Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on military cooperation in Saint Petersburg on Friday.

Iran's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi along with the other counterparts signed the deal which mainly focuses on security, educational, technical and rescue and relief cooperation.

Khanzadi held separate meetings with Russian, Azeri and Kazakh counterparts on the sidelines of meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states' commanders.

Earlier, Khanzadi told IRNA that Iran and Russia are planning to hold a joint sea maneuver in near future, noting that holding military drills by two countries means a higher level of cooperation between the two sides.   

Khanzadi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to participate in the 4th meeting of the Caspian Sea navy commanders.

