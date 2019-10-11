Iranian oil tanker hit by explosions near Jeddah  

According to Public Relations and International Affairs Department of National Iranian Oil Company, the oil tanker named SABITY belonging to the company sustained damages to the body when it was hit by missiles 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

Fortunately, all crew on board are safe and sound and the ship is in a stable condition.

Only the body of the ship has suffered damage and the crew of the ship is working to control it.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the experts.

