All borders open to Arbaeen pilgrims

Speaking to TV Dialogue late on Thursday, he said over the past days, regular talks have been made with the Iraqi officials on transportation of the Iranian pilgrims.

Some 1,250 buses and 250 other vehicle have been sent to Iraqi borders to transfer pilgrims to the holy shrines, he said.

All the pilgrims waiting on the borders have been transported to Iraq.

Despite a four-fold increase in the number of pilgrims compared to the last year's figure, all the pilgrims have been transferred to Iraq with no problem, Mohammdifar said.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish