Iran-Greece ties historic: Envoy

According to Iran's envoy to Greece, bilateral relations, regional developments, US unilateral and illegal policies unfair sanctions against the Iranian nation were among the topics dealt with during the meeting.

Highlighting the two countries' history and civilizations and common interests of the two nations, he stressed the need for maintaining cordial relations.

Other countries should not be allowed to divert the ties from its historic course, he said, reiterating that bilateral relations are based on several centuries old friendship and amity.

Describing the US exit from the JCPOA as illegal and against United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, he said that imposing sanctions are tantamount to economic terrorism.

Naderi voiced Iran's readiness for exchanging parliamentary delegations with Greece.

Greek legislator, for his part, hoped that parliamentary relations would help promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

