Zarif: Iran has much to complain about foreign-sponsored attacks

"We all have grievances about the past," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"Iran, after 8 yrs of regionally-financed aggression & 40 yrs of foreign-sponsored attacks, has much to complain about," He added.

He noted: "But as Rumi wrote 800 years ago: 'Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right-doing there is a field. I’ll meet you there.'”

Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi known as Maulana is one of the most famous Persian poets of Iran whose lovers read his poetry with enthusiasm and spiritual affinity.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish