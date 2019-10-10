Oct 10, 2019, 3:02 PM
Journalist ID: 2383
News Code: 83511692
0 Persons

Tags

Envoy: Bosnia-Herzegovina never to forget Iran's aids

Envoy: Bosnia-Herzegovina never to forget Iran's aids

Qazvin, Oct 10, IRNA – Ambassador of Bosnia-Herzegovina in Iran said Iran's aids to Bosnia during tough situation will not be forgotten.

Samir Veladzic in meeting with Qazvin Governor-General Hedayatollah Jamalipour on Thursday said relations between the two countries should be strengthened.

He added that considering cultural, religious commonalties this issue should be followed seriously.

The ambassador said one of important advantages in trade exchange between the two countries is the location of Bosnia in the heart of Europe, which could be a good market to distribute Iranian products there.

He also said Qazvin province has plenty of economic capacities, which could strengthen trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has around four million population and located in the southeast of Europe and its capital is Sarajevo.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 2 =