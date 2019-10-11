Turkish hospitals seeks cooperation with Iran as health tourism grows in region

"We are attending the 4th International Health Congress of Islamic Countries to get closer relations with Iranian people and find new opportunities of mutual benefits like joint investment with Iranian medical sector," Ertugrul Ercan, International Patient Service Coordinator of Medical Park İzmir Hospital told IRNA on Wednesday.

Medical Park İzmir Hospital is a 301-bed medical center in the Turkish city of Izmir. It's Turkey's largest group of health Care in the MLP Group's flagship Medical Park Hospitals, possessing 25 hospitals in 17 provinces creating jobs for 14 thousand people.

“We are seeking joint investment in health tourism with Iran. I also invite all Iranian patients who need treatment for bone marrow transplantation and other orthopedic diseases to visit us in Izmir,” he added.

"Some medical problems are very difficult to treat but we have cutting-edge technology with experienced personnel that treat every single disease," Ercan mentioned.

Tehran’s Homa Hotel played host to the fourth International Health Congress of Islamic Countries that saw the participation of important regional states and one European country; Serbia.

Afghanistan, Turkey, Malaysia, India, Azerbaijan Republic, Oman, Russia and Serbia sent their high representatives to participate in an event that was meant to create a networking platform for big medical centers to connect with each other and expand their market.

Iran’s advances in cutting-edge medical technologies and services is turning the country into a regional hub for health tourism, a new sphere of forex revenues for a country that is hard at work to diversify its economy, finding new breathing room under the US unilateral economic sanctions.

