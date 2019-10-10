Iran's Treata Hospital eyes more European patients as it further delves into health tourism

Treata General Hospital, located in the west of the Iranian capital, is one of those Iranian medical facilities that has delved into health tourism since five years ago.

“It’s going very great. We have had many patients from various countries such as the Arab littoral states in the Persian Gulf,” Fatemeh Qafuri, head of Treata General Hospital’s International Patients Department (IPD) told IRNA during the 4th International Health Tourism Congress of Islamic Countries in Tehran on Wednesday.

“Treata was an Iranian doctor that helped Rudabeh [one of Iran’s mythical figures] to give birth to Rostam by Cesar Section and not let the mother die. While, Cesar, the Roman Emperor, was born but his mother died. The English word “treat” is derived from his name. He is considered to be Iran’s first-ever surgeon,” she added, explaining the origins of the name.

200-bed Specialty and Subspecialty Hospital of Treata has been established in a land with an area of about 6,000 square meters and with infrastructure more than 2,000 square meters in 18 stories.

According to Qafuri, Treata Genera Hospital is a perfect place for health tourism as it’s very close to several wonderful touristic sites of Tehran: Chitgar Lake and Bam Land shopping and relaxation center.

“We are not limiting ourselves to regional patients. In Treata we are thinking to open a VIP section for Europeans, especially the British if and when the country leaves the European Union (EU),” Treata IPD head said in the interview.

Treata Hospital also boats using "experienced foreign physicians", according to its website.

“Iran’s health section is very interesting for Europeans for state-of-the-art equipment used in treatment. It’s also very cost-effective like a doctor’s visit is only $10, which is nothing for a European national in compare to their own or other countries,” she stressed.

Qafuri, who runs Treata Hospital’s IPD, says so far up to four sex change cases have been treated at the facility. “It’s much easier for them in Iran as they have to go through lots of processes in their countries,” she noted.

Tehran’s Homa Hotel played host to the fourth International Health Congress of Islamic Countries that saw the participation of important regional states and one European country; Serbia.

