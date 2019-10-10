East Azarbaijan's exports to Syria doubles

Head of the provincial Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Habib Aminzadeh told the third joint meeting of members of Syria Trade Table in Tabriz on Wednesday that metal industry and foodstuff are among export priorities to Syria that East Azarbaijan boasts of excellent capacities in both fields.

He called on the owners of industries and members of Syrian Trade Table to immediately review the country's economic capacities and strive to help meet Syrian needs in the fields of foodstuff, pharmaceuticals, auto-making, tourism accepting the province's non-oil goods, construction materials and home appliances.

